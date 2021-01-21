Nelson County Pantry receives more than $5K in donations

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson 151′s Twelve Days of Christmas giving campaign donated more than $5,600 to the Nelson County Pantry Thursday, January 21.
Each Holiday Season, Nelson 151 members support various causes throughout central Virginia by donating a portion of proceeds collected on their chosen day of giving. The organization includes over 14 businesses along the Route 151 corridor in Nelson County.
The Twelve Days of Christmas campaign has so far given back more than $30,000 to the community, and Thursday’s check is the largest single donation to be given by the organization in its 11 years of giving.
The money will be used by the Nelson County Pantry for an expansion project, which includes a 10x16 walk-in freezer that will more than quadruple its freezer space.
The pantry distributes roughly 30,000 pounds of food each month, as well as personal care items to Nelson County residents in need.
“We had a wonderful fall, the community supported our businesses and all the while we knew that it was more important than ever this year to give back and to continue this campaign of giving,” Nelson 151 President Lindsay Dorrier III.
The pantry is located on Route 29 in Lovingston, and distributes food the last Saturday of the month. The next distribution day is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon January 30.
