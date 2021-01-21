Kaine thinks more COVID relief is coming soon

WASHINGTON, DC (WVIR) - Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine thinks more COVID relief could be coming soon.
Thursday, he compares the country’s current situation to the fiscal collapse in 2008, when then Vice President Joe Biden helped craft a stimulus recovery bill within six weeks of taking office.
“I think it’s reasonable to expect that we could deliver a first COVID relief bill under the Biden/Harris administration by the end of February just based on the experience of the last time we had a major crisis.” said Kaine. “This is a bigger crisis, but while the crisis is bigger we’ve already addressed it to some degree.”
Kaine says COVID relief is priority one for the new administration, and he does see Republican cooperation for the effort.
