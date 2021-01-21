Former Staunton Farmer’s Market Treasurer accused of embezzlement released on bond

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The former treasurer of the Staunton Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzlement and out on bond.
Staunton police say 69-year-old John Oakes of Port Republic was served seven grand jury indictments Thursday. Officers could not comment on the case or the amount of money allegedly involved.
The city issued as statement, saying it will work with the new market manager and treasurer to review the investigation, but the market is handled by a self-appointed market committee.
You can read the full statement here.
