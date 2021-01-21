Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women is dealing with a new COVID-19 outbreak. The Virginia Department of Corrections reports 49 inmate cases and 12 staff cases.
The first major outbreak at the correctional facility happened in September 2020. A total of 115 inmates and a handful of staff were infected during that initial spread.
The State Department of Health sent 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine there earlier in the month. Phase 1a vaccines went to medical personnel in the prison, and Phase 1b will include all inmates and other prison staff.
