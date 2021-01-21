Fire crews called to Staunton Long John Silver’s Thursday morning

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Fire crews were called to the Long John Silver’s restaurant in Staunton Thursday morning.
A manager says she was in the kitchen turning on the equipment and heard an unusual sound from the grill. She tells WHSV she turned it off the grill, but a fryer started smoking.
Crews were dispatched to the restaurant at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, January 21, and found thick smoke in the back of the building and a fire in the kitchen.
Deputy Fire Chief Perry Weller said it became a two-alarm fire for additional manpower. Augusta County and Staunton crews were on scene.
According to Weller, the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes.
The manager was the only person inside and got out of the building without any injuries.
A section of the roof is missing. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the restaurant will be closed for repairs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
