A cloudy start,sunny finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A disturbance has delivered morning cloudiness. As high pressure builds in, skies will partially clear. Allowing temperatures to warm into the 50s. We’ll see this pattern return Friday. A cold front is expected to advance across the area early Friday. It will be dry but turning cooler by the Weekend. Meanwhile, a couple of systems will bring rain & snow showers early next week, and potentially accumulating snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
