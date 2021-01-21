A cloudy start,sunny finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A disturbance has delivered morning cloudiness. As high pressure builds in, skies will partially clear. Allowing temperatures to warm into the 50s. We’ll see this pattern return Friday. A cold front is expected to advance across the area early Friday. It will be dry but turning cooler by the Weekend. Meanwhile, a couple of systems will bring rain & snow showers early next week, and potentially accumulating snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Have a great and safe day !