Charlottesville to provide on-demand transportation through JAUNT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is making transportation more accessible to members of the community and surrounding counties beyond the existing bus line.
Through a partnership between the city and JAUNT, the GO Ride On-Demand Transportation Program will provide bus services beginning in mid-January for training and job purposes thanks to a grant of more than $180,000 provided by the Virginia Transit Association. The funding will allow the GO Ride Transportation Program to expand.
“This allows us to expand the program and actually offer on-demand transportation through JAUNT. That means an individual who gets enrolled in the program is actually able to call up JAUNT, once they’re approved, and schedule appointments. JAUNT will come to their door, pick them up, and take them to the location,” City of Charlottesville Chief of Workforce Development Strategies Hollie Lee said.
Lee says the program will help people with children, as well: “The nice thing about this particular grant is that we’re also able to use the money not only for employment - so job search, interviews, to get to and from work - but also for childcare transportation for the dependent children,” Lee said.
The program covers the city, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene, and Nelson counties. Those who are enrolled or qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are eligible for the program.
“This is an opportunity for our City of Charlottesville residents who want to get out to those outlying locations to work,” Lee said.
Anyone interested in applying for the program will have to submit an intake form to first see if you qualify for the program. Once you are enrolled in the program, you will be able to schedule rides through JAUNT. Participants will be able to receive up to $2,000 in assistance.
To find out more about the program or to complete a GO Ride intake form, you can go to charlottesville.gov/job center. You can also contact the city’s Downtown Job Center at jobcenter@charlottesville.gov or call 434-970-3933.
