Charlottesville Community Bikes in search of new home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes (CCB) is leaving its location on 405 Avon Street. It has been at this spot rent-free for more than 5 years but CCB says it was notified last month that the space needs to be repurposed to house the Charlottesville Housing and Redevelopment Authority maintenance department.
CCB is a not-for-profit bicycle shop that operates to promote environmentally-sound transportation, recycle bicycles, and make cycling accessible in Charlottesville. The shop partners with other nonprofits like The Haven, Salvation Army, and International Rescue Committee to provide bicycles.
In 2020, Charlottesville Community Bikes was able to give out over 900 bikes to kids and adults in need, along with helmets, locks, and lights.
The shop says it need to be out of the Avon St. space by June 2021. CCD is hoping to find either very low rent, or donated space.
“We provide people the opportunity to move freely around Charlottesville without having to rely on public transportation after hours or on a car. And by finding a new location we’re going to be able to continue to help our voucher partners and fitting these individuals with bikes and giving away free kids bikes,” Charlottesville Community Bikes Manager Jake Oswalt said.
CCB says it needs at least 1,800 to 2,000 square feet of space, preferably around the downtown area or the University of Virginia.
Charlottesville Community Bikes has shared the building on Avon St. with Urban Agriculture Collective of Cultivate Charlottesville, which provides fresh, locally grown produce to those in need. That organization is also in need of new space.
