Business Equity Fund aiming to give $35K to struggling Charlottesville businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Minority Business Program has $35,000 saved up in its Business Equity Fund to give to struggling businesses in the area, but time is running out to apply for assistance.
The fund is set to provide roughly 15 different businesses a $2,500 mini-grant to pay for things like rent and operating expenses. The grant is meant to help businesses owned by minorities who may have had trouble getting access to loans and grants due to race, cultural background, or disability.
“These individuals might not be able to go to a bank and get a loan or have access to grant opportunities because there are some barriers to applying for those. This grant, the Business Equity Fund mini-grant program, is designed to reduce as many barriers as possible to make sure people who are socially disadvantaged and own businesses have access to this opportunity,” Hollie Lee with the Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development said.
Owners who are selected to receive the grant must attended several business trainings and consultations with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. Priority will be given to Charlottesville businesses that have been open for at least six months and did not receive funding support from the Office of Economic Development in 2020.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, January 22. Applicants are encouraged to contact the Office of Economic Development if they have questions regarding their eligibility for the fund.
