BRHD says it is experiencing a coronavirus vaccine shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is trying to vaccinate as many people in phase 1a and 1b, but the high demand is causing a shortage.
“I just registered last Friday to get in line so I can make an appointment,” Hannah Matarazzo said.
As a teacher, Matarazzo qualifies for the coronavirus vaccine in phase 1b.
“I’ve been checking every day since Frida,y and there are no appointments. I’m a little frustrated, but I’m still optimistic,” Matarazzo said.
In an email to NBC29, a spokesperson for BRHD said, “We are still vaccinating phase 1a individuals and will begin to host clinics for phase 1b organizations and individuals. That said, we are now facing a vaccine shortage so it will likely take awhile to vaccinate all rest of phase 1b.”
“Obviously all of us teachers have been really eager to know when we could get it,” Carysbrook Elementary School teacher Sara Davenport said.
Davenport says she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the former-Kmart location along Hydraulic Road on Wednesday.
BRHD says it has the capacity to vaccinate people, but does not have enough vaccine to meet the demands.
“This is all based on vaccine being distributed to us from the state level,” the spokesperson said.
The Blue Ridge Health Department says filling out the vaccine phase survey on its website is the first step to getting the shot, but the process will take time and patience.
