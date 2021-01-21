Albemarle County updates some tax dates, completes reassessment

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Just as Albemarle County announced the latest round of reassessments is complete, you may have new filing deadlines for some taxes too.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to extend the due date for first installment taxes from June 5 to June 25. They also will allow a 90-day penalty-free extension on paying real property tax when “good cause” exists.
“It’s not really the consideration of staff time that we were concerned about, it was really a consideration of a surprise bill of a taxpayer that will allow them more time to be able to pay it,” said Peter Lynch, the county assessor.
The 2021 annual reassessment is complete and notices will be mailed January 29. The county’s total tax base increased 1.4% over the year.
Overall, most residential properties’ taxable assessments went up, while rural and commercial properties went down.
The full breakdown on the reassessments and how property owners can appeal below.
Albemarle County Release January 20, 2021
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County announced today that the 2021 annual reassessment process is complete. On January 29, notices will be mailed to taxpayers and the 2021 assessment data will also be available online that evening through the County’s GIS-Web.
The County’s total tax base increased by 1.4% over the 2020 year-end tax base due to the reassessment. The 2021 residential assessment changes are generally the result of appreciation in the housing market. The 2021 commercial assessment changes are due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on that sector.
Individual neighborhoods and sections of the County change at different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the County overall. The Assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.
Overall, taxable assessment changes by property type for 2021 are:
· Urban Residential (County Water & Sewer): +3.1%
· Residential up to 20 acres: +3.2%
· Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +1.7%
· Rural (100 acres and over): -1.2%
· Commercial Properties: -5.5%
· Multi-Family: -1.3%
Average annual reassessment changes by magisterial district are:
· Rio: -0.1%
· Jack Jouett: +3.3%
· Rivanna: +1.0%
· Samuel Miller: +2.4%
· Scottsville: -0.4%
· Town of Scottsville: -0.4%
· White Hall: +2.5%
The first half 2021 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the 2021 reassessment value and the 2021 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.
Please direct any questions regarding the new assessment notice to the Office of the County Assessor by calling 434-296-5856.
Appeals
There are two appeals processes, an administrative review or Board of Equalization appeal. The administrative review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form by February 28. The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30 or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.
Land Use Program
The Assessor’s Office will accept applications for qualifying properties to enter the Land Use Tax Deferral Program, with the $125 application fee, through March 1. A new application is required for each parcel to enroll in the program. The application fee is non-refundable, so contact the Assessor’s Office to determine a property’s eligibility.
