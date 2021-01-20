Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Christian Stewart-Carter scored the first points of the game on a dunk. (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | January 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 10:51 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26
  • Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54
  • Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48
  • Orange County 68, Madison County 66
  • Regents 77, Temple 36
  • University Prep 50, FUMA 48
  • West Point 51, Goochland 37
  • Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 52
  • Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42
  • Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56
  • Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38
  • William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17

