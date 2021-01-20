Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26
- Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54
- Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48
- Orange County 68, Madison County 66
- Regents 77, Temple 36
- University Prep 50, FUMA 48
- West Point 51, Goochland 37
- Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 52
- Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42
- Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56
- Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38
- William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17
