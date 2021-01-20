Tony Bennett enjoying watching former players compete in the NBA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 13th ranked Virginia men’s basketball team does not have a game until Saturday, after their match-up with NC State was postponed.
The delay is not ideal, as the Cavaliers are on a five-game win streak, but it does give head coach Tony Bennett a chance to watch some of his former players in the NBA.
“The more guys you get in the League, it’s a good thing, but it’s also a bad thing,” says Bennett, “because you can’t keep up with all of it. Whenever I can, and it works out, it’s awesome, because it brings me such joy.”
Bennett says the recent graduates usually get more of his attention.
“Early on in their career, I always try to watch, especially in their first opportunities,” says the coach. “Then when they become a little more seasoned, I maybe let it slide a little more, and I can’t keep up with them. I figure, they’re ok, they’re on their way, and they don’t need an old coach watching them.”
UVA had eight players on NBA active rosters at the start of the 2021 season.
