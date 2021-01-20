Teacher on leave after video circulates defending mob march

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia middle school teacher has been placed on leave after he apparently told students in a virtual classroom he attended the Jan. 6 mob march on the Capitol and described it as a peaceful event.
The short video circulating on social media appears to show Benjamin Plummer, a teacher and soccer coach at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, talking to students about the Jan. 6 march and attack on the Capitol.
The teacher tells students he was at the event and describes it as “incredibly peaceful” and blames the media for a false portrayal of Trump supporters.
Prince William County Public Schools say they are investigating.
