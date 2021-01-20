Sunny, breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south are responsible for today’s steady wind. Sunshine will help boost temperatures to normal levels. Our dry stretch is expected to continue through late week. Temperature swings will continue daily. 50s Thursday and Friday. Cooler and sunny this weekend. Meanwhile, we will be watching the southwest. An area of low pressure may bring a combination of rain and snow by early next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day!