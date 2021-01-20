Sunny, breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south are responsible for today’s steady wind. Sunshine will help boost temperatures to normal levels. Our dry stretch is expected to continue through late week. Temperature swings will continue daily. 50s Thursday and Friday. Cooler and sunny this weekend. Meanwhile, we will be watching the southwest. An area of low pressure may bring a combination of rain and snow by early next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day!
Today: Partly sunny & windy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Rain & snow, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain& snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
