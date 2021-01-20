Staunton releases statement on embezzlement indictment against former treasurer of farmer’s market

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/City of Staunton Press Release) — The City of Staunton posted an update on their website to address a recent investigation by the Staunton Police Department of the former treasurer of the Staunton Farmer’s Market that has resulted in the indictment of him on seven felony counts of embezzlement.
According to the update, city representatives will engage with the new market manager and new market treasurer to review the investigation.
“The Staunton City Code provides for the establishment of the farmers’ market, but the market has evolved since its founding so that its governance, management and operations are handled exclusively by a self-appointed market committee, which selects the market manager and treasurer,” the update says.
