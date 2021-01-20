Some people in the BRHD confused about phase 1b vaccination steps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As many scramble to get the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 1b, there are people left wondering when they will hear back from the Blue Ridge Health District after filling out the vaccine survey.
“I was just trying to follow word-of-mouth directions as to what might be going on,” Charlottesville resident Nalini Ayya said.
Ayya says she submitted a phase 1b coronavirus vaccine survey on BRHD’s website last week to receive her shot.
“I have secondary conditions. I’m below 65, but I have secondary conditions that qualify me,” Ayya said.
After submitting the survey for the vaccine, Ayya was left wondering when she will hear from BRHD next.
“I think that’s what is causing the anxiety, because it’s like OK you’ve qualified for something but you don’t quite know how to get it,” she said. “It’s like you’re missing out somehow. You might be making a mistake.”
These days, Ayya scours the internet for answers: “I started following the Nextdoor comments thread and there was no indication it seemed that I could infer or deduce any way as to when you will get the appointment notice relative to when you completed the survey,” she said.
The only communication from BRHD Ayya received is an email confirmation stating the health district has received her vaccine survey.
In Fluvanna County, Cristelle Koerper is waiting in Fluvanna County for her COVID-19 vaccine after filling out the phase 1b survey
“Where are we going? Where are our localities so we can get vaccinated, and how is that whole process going to work,” Koerper said.
Koerper has a heart condition placing her in the phase 1b category.
“We take the right precautions and are smart about this whole virus, so it’s just I’m well prepared to wait to the summer and I’ll get it when I get it,” she said.
Ayya says for now, she will keep checking her email for any updates on when she can get her vaccine.
“We understand that it’s going to take time and that there are delays and even just giving us setting some expectations around the time of the delay will help,” Ayya said
You can contact the Blue Ridge Health District’s hotline at 434-972-6261 if you have any questions regarding the survey. The hotline is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You can also send questions to the Blue Ridge Health District’s email at BRhealthdistrict@gmail.com.
