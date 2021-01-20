Ga. officials report wanted Waynesboro man captured

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report Jones was captured in Anderson, South Carolina.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A sheriff’s office in Georgia has taken to Facebook to alert its community of a wanted man from Waynesboro who has reportedly caused some schools to go on lockdown while officials search for him after a pursuit.
On December 22, 2020, it was reported that the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Gregory Allen Jones, a 39-year-old white Waynesboro man. At the time, the authorities said four felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant related to a pursuit was held for Jones. They also said additional charges related to a second pursuit were pending.
Wednesday, January 20, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office alerted the community via Facebook that Jones was reported to be at the Red Roof Inn in Forsyth, Ga. The post stated deputies went to the inn to serve warrants and approached Jones after he left his room and entered his vehicle, which he refused to leave from.
Officials say while attempting to flee, Jones rammed patrol cars with his vehicle and “nearly hit deputies who were outside of their vehicles.” When deputies shot at the tires of the suspect vehicle, Jones reportedly continued to flee.
During the pursuit, officials say Jones wrecked behind a church and then fled the vehicle on foot.
The post says that as a precaution, all Monroe County Schools had been put on Code Red lockdown, and multiple deputies were stationed at each school.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also posted an update a few hours later, saying officials are still searching for Jones.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.