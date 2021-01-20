Not bad for January

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gusty and chilly January day, the wind will subside overnight with temperatures near or a little below freezing.
Sunshiny days ahead for Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will be a little above average for this of the year.
Temperatures will chill down to more seasonable levels this weekend. The weather will remain dry Saturday and Sunday.
Watching a southern storm system for next Monday. If the precipitation arrives early on Monday morning, then we will likely have wintry mix of wet snow, sleet over to a chilly rainfall Monday afternoon and night.
Trending drier and chilly through the middle of next week. Perhaps another southern system at the end of next week with a better snow risk. Keep checking back for updates.
Wednesday night: Clear and cold with patchy frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and blustery again. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia.
Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Monday: Wintry mix in the morning. Changing to a chilly rain for most in the afternoon and night. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshiny with highs in the lower 40s.
