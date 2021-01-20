HPD investigating vandalism to dozens of vehicles at EMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says around 30 vehicles had their tires slashed at Eastern Mennonite University.
The department announced Wednesday, January 20, that officers responded to EMU after it received numerous reports this morning of cars parked overnight in student lots being vandalized.
Police say vehicles in the surrounding residential area were not impacted. Due to the volume of vehicles vandalized, not all owners have been notified.
If your vehicle was involved in this incident and you have not yet spoken with an officer, please contact HPD at (540) 434-4436 and reference this case.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone in the area who may have caught the vandalism on video surveillance equipment to contact investigators at (540) 437-2640.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
