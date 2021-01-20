Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are currently tracking a cold front. No precipitation is expected, however, slightly cooler temperatures and windy conditions will be felt. A brief warm-up will start Thursday, with cooler and more seasonal conditions can be expected this weekend. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will be developing in the southwest part of the country. It’s too early to call, but the actual track of this system may bring rain and snow to the region early next week. Say tuned . Have a great and safe day !