Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are currently tracking a cold front. No precipitation is expected, however, slightly cooler temperatures and windy conditions will be felt. A brief warm-up will start Thursday, with cooler and more seasonal conditions can be expected this weekend. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will be developing in the southwest part of the country. It’s too early to call, but the actual track of this system may bring rain and snow to the region early next week. Say tuned . Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & windy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mis 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Cloudy, rain & snow, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.