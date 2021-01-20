Covesville church rings bells in remembrance of 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

COVESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the sun began to set in Albemarle County the bell outside Cove Presbyterian Church rang several times.
It was struck in remembrance of the more than 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The grim milestone happened on Tuesday, just over a month after the U.S. hit 300,000 deaths.
Following the bell-ringing, Pastor Gary W. Charles went inside the church and said prayers for the families of those mourning, as well as prayers for the recoveries of those currently affected by the virus.
It came at the same time President-Elect Joe Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff led a remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C.
“I give thanks for the president-elect for setting aside this night as a night of remembrance,” Pastor Charles said. “And calls us together as a nation, across all religious communities, to remember those who died, pray for their families, pray for the nation, and pray for the world for a time of healing.”
