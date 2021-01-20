Charlottesville City Council reflects on turmoil, discusses budget projections

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The leadership struggles for the city of Charlottesville prompted two members of the city council to speak candidly during Tuesday night’s meeting.
While they had plenty of financial issues to address, many in the city are concerned with turmoil at the top and are hoping the hiring of a new city manager could help ease it.
The most eye-opening portion of the meeting may have come after the public comment, when Councilor Michael Payne said, “I’m going to take a risk” and “speak from the heart.”
“My sincere fear is: if we can’t get to a healthier place as a community, all the change and transformation that we say we need and want - and I do believe we need and want - it’s going to fall apart,” he said. “And I think we are way closer to that moment than we care to admit.”
Mayor Nikuyah Walker also responded to criticism about the city’s leadership turmoil and ability to get work done.
“I know I’ve been accused of many things, but there isn’t a person that can hold up and say ' you ran on this and this is something that you haven’t done to me.’” Walker said. ”I try to hold steady with knowing that. And even in the midst of all this chaos, there are still things that are getting done, that we have to get done.”
Another focus at Tuesday’s meeting was money matters.
“Let’s try to manage to the worst-case scenario, and if things are better than that, then we’ll be prepared for that,” said Ryan Davidson, a senior budget and management analyst with the city.
Currently, the city is forecasting operating with a budget roughly $10 million less than when it was adopted. Acting City Manager John Blair says the situation could get better if the Biden Administration and Democratic-controlled Congress delivers on more relief.
“In the unexpected senate results, I’m cautiously optimistic it may provide additional relief there,” Payne said.
Blair says there’s another way the financial situation could get more difficult: “It’s a hope but that in some way March and April will not be quite as dire as January and February as far as meeting our revenue projections.”
City Councilors did formally allocate nearly $2.8 million in grants and COVID-relief for the city’s school district, which will support new social worker positions among other things. They also approved the SAFER Grant, nearly $3 million in federal grants which will allow the Charlottesville Fire Department to increase staffing and hire 15 new firefighters.
Council also heard a report on the city’s climate plan and reviewed the amendments to the city’s Human Rights Commission.
