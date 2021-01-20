Central Shenandoah Health District vaccinating people in phase 1b

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While continuing work on phase 1a, the Central Shenandoah Health District is now working to vaccinate high-priority members of phase 1b.
Those immediately eligible in phase 1b will be vaccinated through a “point of dispensing” site made available for them by CSHD. These sites aren’t open to the general public and require an appointment.
“We’re working with essential workers and we are working on reaching out to folks who are 65 and up to get them scheduled for an appointment,” CSHD Public Information Officer Laura Lee Light said.
Light also says the health district plans to continue phase 1b through early spring and it is working to get people in phase 1b signed up for appointments as quickly as possible.
