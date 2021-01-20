ACC postpones Virginia Tech, Boston College basketball game due to positive COVID test

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) left, and Tyrece Radford (23) defend Dukes's Jeremy Roach (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Tuesday January12 2021. Virginia Tech won the game 74-67. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) (Source: MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES | AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)
By Sarah Irby | January 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 6:03 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the men’s basketball game between Boston College and Virginia Tech would be postponed.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 at VT.

The postponement is due to a positive test within Boston College’s men’s basketball program. Quarantining and contact tracing have been performed, and the team is adhering to the outlined protocols in the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Clemson will now play at Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest will compete against North Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

