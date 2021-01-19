Windy and Colder Wednesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More temperature fluctuations ahead and continued dry stretch of January days this week. A trough or dip in the jet stream, will still remain in place over the East this week. Out ahead of a dry cold front, temperatures climbed higher Tuesday. Behind the front tonight, temperatures will chill back down for Wednesday, along with gusty northwest winds. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s Wednesday. Temperatures bounce back up for the late week, but it will turn colder for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Currently, early next week is trending wet with the possibility of some wintry weather.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, windy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday. Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow, rain, wintry mix. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows low 30s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, cold, rain likely. Highs low 40s.
