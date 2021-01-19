VDH sets COVID-19 vaccine timetable to reach distribution goals

The governor’s office is firing back saying in a statement, “Todd Gilbert and his crew have spent a year pretending this pandemic is not a problem—we’re pleased he’s finally realized the scope of federal mismanagement. Instead of playing politics, the Governor is focused on getting as many people vaccinated as quickly and as equitably as possible. I would also note that Virginia has administered more than 340,000 doses of the vaccine—as of this weekend, we’ve given more shots than 35 other states.”