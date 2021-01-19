13 UVA plays the waiting game, following NC State postponement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 13 Virginia men’s basketball team has to wait a full week between games, as Wednesday’s match-up with NC State was postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program.
The Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0 ACC) moved up five spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll following the 35-point win at formerly 12th ranked Clemson.
UVA head coach Tony Bennett says when games are postponed, they do try and find a replacement, but it isn’t easy.
“You talk about a scramble,” says Bennett. “It gets harder as you get into conference play, and jumbling stuff around, but you’re always looking. It takes cooperation. Obviously the league’s doing that, you’re doing that, the other programs are.”
The ACC does not have a uniform mandatory length for a ‘pause’ due to COVID-19 issues.
It varies program to program, and state to state, which makes last-minute schedule adjustments more difficult.
“There’s just such an inconsistency,” says Bennett. “We have to sit out ten days, if there’s contact tracing. Some are sitting seven. Some are fourteen. There’s a lot of variations going on, in the way people look at it. When they can play, and when they can’t. Football obviously went through that, and we’re the wiser because of it.”
The Cavaliers have had three conference games postponed, so far.
As to how many they’ll get to play, or if the ACC Tournament will start on time, Bennett says he’s just focused on the day-to-day operations of his team.
“Those decisions are above me, and I’m sure being talked about,” says the coach. “But it seems, as of right now, that we’re going to plow forward, until we can’t.”
Virginia is scheduled to host Georgia Tech on Saturday at 8pm at John Paul Jones Arena.
