UVA performing masonry work on UVA chapel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Facilities Management is currently working on a masonry maintenance project for the chapel on UVA Grounds.
According to Wayne Mays with UVA Construction & Renovation Services the work, which started in early December, includes replacing or restoring the mortar between the sandstone blocks of the exterior of the chapel.
The masons are replacing some of the more modern cement mortar between the sandstone blocks which caused moisture to be trapped, as well as other problems. They are replacing the cement material and restoring deteriorating original mortar with a lime mortar similar to the original which allows it to breathe.
The chapel was originally completed in the mid to late 1880s.
“You know, if you continue to let things go those problems compound, so we want to address them as soon as we can to alleviate future problems,” Mays said.
Other fixes to the chapel include repairing some flashing and stone around the slate roof.
Mays says they could finish the project in February with good weather.
