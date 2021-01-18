Some Temp Swings Through Mid-Week. Largely Dry Stretch of Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A largely dry stretch of weather this week, with some temperature fluctuations. A trough or dip in the jet stream, will still remain in place over the East this week. Out ahead of a dry cold front Tuesday, temperatures not as cold, ranging form the mid 40s to low 50s, with a blend of sun and clouds. Behind the front, temperatures will chill back down for Wednesday, along with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures come back up for the late week, but it will turn colder for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Currently, early next week is trending wet with the possibility of some wintry weather.