Senior Alert canceled for missing man with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been canceled after a missing man with a cognitive impairment has been safely located.
Richard L. Bankston, 74, was last seen on Jan. 18 around 12:30 p.m. on Richardson Road in Keysville.
Police said he was possibly wearing a long-sleeve dark-colored shirt, dark-colored nylon sweatpants, white tennis shoes, a dark-colored jacket and a stocking cap.
He is possibly driving a gold 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags AED-6053.
Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
