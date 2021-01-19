Senior Alert canceled for missing man with cognitive impairment

(Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 11:52 AM

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been canceled after a missing man with a cognitive impairment has been safely located.

Richard L. Bankston, 74, was last seen on Jan. 18 around 12:30 p.m. on Richardson Road in Keysville.

Police said he was possibly wearing a long-sleeve dark-colored shirt, dark-colored nylon sweatpants, white tennis shoes, a dark-colored jacket and a stocking cap.

He is possibly driving a gold 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags AED-6053.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-542-5141.
Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

