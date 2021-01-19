Man enters guilty pleas in connection with attack along Rose Hill Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man has entered guilty pleas in connection with an attack along Rose Hill Drive in 2018.
According to online court records, Mario Jarman Hodges entered guilty pleas to the charges of abduction with the intent to defile and malicious wounding in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, January 19.
Hodges entered an Alford plea on an attempted rape charge, meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt.
A woman previously testified that Hodges attacked her when was walking home on the night of August 20, 2018. Hodges tackled and choked her, they fought, and he said he was going to rape her. The woman said she screamed for help.
Hodges eventually ran off, though police caught him a little later that night along Market Street.
The woman was treated for injuries at the hospital.
Hodges is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.