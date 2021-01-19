A breezy Tuesday as dry spell continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly start to the day Tuesday will give way to more mild temperatures in the afternoon, creeping up into the mid-50s in Central Virginia and mid-40s in the Shenandoah Valley. A largely dry stretch of weather continues this week, with some temperature fluctuations. A trough or dip in the jet stream, will still remain in place over the East this week. Out ahead of a dry cold front Tuesday, temperatures not as cold, ranging form the mid 40s to low 50s, with a blend of sun and clouds. Behind the front, temperatures will chill back down for Wednesday, along with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures come back up for the late week, but it will turn colder for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Currently, early next week is trending wet with the possibility of some wintry weather.
Today: Sun and clouds, not as cold. Still a breeze. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday. Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow, rain, wintry mix. Highs upper 30s.
