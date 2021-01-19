AMBER Alert cancelled for boy reportedly abducted in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have cancelled an AMBER Alert, saying a child reportedly abducted from the Charlottesville area has been found safe.
The Virginia State Police announced early Tuesday, January 19, that 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene had been located and Kerlie Johnson Gage was in custody.
In a release Monday, police said Bricen was last seen in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue. They believed the child was abducted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and was in “extreme danger.”
The Virginia State Police did not release any additional details.
