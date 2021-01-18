Virginia Senate to gather on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security

Virginia Senate to gather on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
By Associated Press | January 18, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers will be meeting under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President elect-Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Monday is also expected to bring a large showing of gun-rights supporters to Richmond. It marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and what’s informally known as lobby day, where citizens traditionally meet with lawmakers.

Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year, and this year planned a series of caravans that intend to drive through the city decked out in pro-gun messages. The main organizer has pledged the event will be peaceful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.