Seasonal start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak disturbance to our west is providing mostly cloudy skies this morning. As we go through the day a mix of clouds and sunshine will prevail with seasonal temperatures. As our wind shifts to the southwest, warmer temperatures will move in Tuesday. Overall it looks like a quiet week. although there will be a couple of frontal passages. High pressure to our south will block any Gulf of Mexico moisture from working north. Temperatures will be seasonal to above seasonal. Sunny and 40s this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !