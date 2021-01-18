People in Charlottesville honor MLK with Mr. Alex-Zan’s annual event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People across the nation celebrated the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 18, including many in the Charlottesville area.
People of all ages contributed to Mr. Alex-Zan’s virtual MLK day event. Many performers, speakers, and young people took part in the celebration remembering the work of Dr. King.
“We have so much going on during the program, in particular featuring our young people,” Mr. Alex-Zan said. “We know in order to continue the legacy, the dream, and the works, we need our young people.”
The program will air on Comcast channel 14 at 7 p.m. Monday. The broadcast is also available to watch on alex-zan.com for the next two weeks.
