Balanced offense leads UVA to 5-0 start in conference play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is 5-0 in the ACC, after beating Clemson by 35 points on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Tigers entered the match-up with the best points per game average on defense in the ACC (57.6).
They didn’t leave that way.
The Cavaliers had their way with the Tigers’ ‘D’, shooting 60-percent from the field, while making fifteen three-pointers.
UVA opened the game on a 20-3 run.
They scored ten-straight points in the 2nd half.
And at one point, made nine consecutive three-pointers.
The 85-50 result moves the Wahoos back to their customary perch atop the defensive standings (59.4 PPG), and drops Clemson to second (60.1).
Virginia has scored 80-plus points in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2007.
They had five different players reach double figures against the Tigers, and they were all between 12 and 14 points.
“That’s important,” says head coach Tony Bennett. “When you can balance it out, that puts pressure on a defense, and say, ‘Hey, we can just key on this guy, or those two guys.’ The ability for different guys to get hot, and get it going, was good. When you’re shooting the ball like that, your offense certainly looks really good. But five guys is good. Four or five guys puts pressure on the defense.”
Senior guard Tomas Woldetensae says, “It’s nice. Nice to see. Nice that everybody clicked right away, and we are on the same page.”
Senior forward Sam Hauser adds, “This year we have a lot of guys who are very versatile, and can score in multiple ways. In this game that really showed. We have a lot of shooting, but we can’t get too three-happy, because they’re not always going to fall like tonight. But overall, it was a great offensive performance.”
Virginia was scheduled to return to the court on Wednesday at home against NC State, but that game has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program.
The next game on the schedule for UVA is now next Saturday, at home, against Georgia Tech.
