Albemarle County Sheriff’s Department warns of jury duty scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a jury duty scam.
According to the department, people have been receiving calls saying they missed jury duty and need to pay money to avoid jail time. The Sheriff’s Department says that is not true.
Sheriff Chan Bryant says the Sheriff’s Department will not call for anything regarding jury duty.
“The judge doesn’t issue arrest warrants if you miss jury duty so that’s the most important thing, and there’s no phone number on the arrest warrant so we won’t have your phone number to contact you by phone, so if somebody is contacting you by phone about a warrant, it’s usually scam,” Bryant said.
Bryant says to it’s important to verify the information before you give people money. The Sheriff’s Department is willing to verify any information.
