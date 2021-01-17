Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash which killed 90-year-old man in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A 90-year-old Staunton man is dead after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Jefferson Highway on foot.
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE --- 1/17/2021
At 7:28 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 16), Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway.
A pedestrian was attempting to cross Jefferson Highway when he was struck by a 2007 Buick Lucerne. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.
The driver of the Buick was uninjured in the crash.
The pedestrian, Howard A. Tillou, 90, of Staunton, Va. was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
