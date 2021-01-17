22 UVA men’s tennis beats Liberty 7-0 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 22nd ranked Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Liberty 7-0 on Sunday in its season opener at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Senior Gianni Ross clinched the match victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court six.
The Cavaliers had three freshman making their collegiate debut in the match, and all three earned victories.
Head coach Andres Pedroso says, “I saw a great effort across the board, double singles upperclassmen first years. I thought we had great composure out there, and a really good start to the season. Can’t ask for anything more.”
Freshman Jeffery von der Schulenberg adds, “I was really nervous in the doubles, but then in singles, I loosened up a bit. I was surprised at how good I started. My opponent was missing quite a bit, in the beginning, but I kept my focus, and did my thing. I didn’t overplay. I stayed focused, and I was happy with how I played today.”
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday at Ohio State, as part of the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
#22 Virginia 7, Liberty 0
Singles competition
1. #29 Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Nicaise Muamba (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 6-3
2. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (VA) def. Josh Wilson (LIBERTYM) 6-1, 6-2
3. Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Goncalo Ferreira (LIBERTYM) 6-0, 6-4
4. Inaki Montes (VA) def. R. Marques Da Silva (LIBERTYM) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1)
5. Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Christiaan Worst (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 6-4
6. Gianni Ross (VA) def. Zion Heaven (LIBERTYM) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) def. Josh Wilson/Goncalo Ferreira (LIBERTYM) 6-2
2. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) vs. Deji Thomas-Smith/Christiaan Worst (LIBERTYM) 4-2, unfinished
3. Inaki Montes/J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Nicaise Muamba/Thando Longwe-Smit (LIBERTYM) 6-2
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,3,6,5,1,4)
T-3:02 A-64
