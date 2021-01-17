Saturday Series hoping to spark creativity from through at-home education workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A free educational workshop for students in the greater Charlottesville area is set to kick off at the end of the month, and organizers say even though the format is very different this year due to COVID-19, they’re hoping to get more students involved than ever before.
The Saturday Series workshop, starting later this month, takes place once a month from January until June. Activities are for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, and focus on the arts and the environment. Instead of learning in a classroom, students will be able to pick up their supplies and carry out the activities at home.
“We’re calling it a grab-and-go series because we really want to take the safety precautions and make sure we can include as many students as possible with this event,” said Kate Kogge, a coordinator for the series.
