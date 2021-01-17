Saturday Series hoping to spark creativity from through at-home education workshop

Saturday Series to kick off at the end of January
By Elizabeth Holmes | January 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:02 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A free educational workshop for students in the greater Charlottesville area is set to kick off at the end of the month, and organizers say even though the format is very different this year due to COVID-19, they’re hoping to get more students involved than ever before.

The Saturday Series workshop, starting later this month, takes place once a month from January until June. Activities are for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, and focus on the arts and the environment. Instead of learning in a classroom, students will be able to pick up their supplies and carry out the activities at home.

“We’re calling it a grab-and-go series because we really want to take the safety precautions and make sure we can include as many students as possible with this event,” said Kate Kogge, a coordinator for the series.

More than 200 project kits have been created for interested students so far. There are still opportunities to sign up for series, as well as GoFundMe for those interested in supporting the program.

