No. 18 UVA men’s basketball crushes No. 12 Clemson 85-50

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “I thought we ran good offense. They were really aggressive, defensively. They were into us, and we had to make some hard, tough plays. Saw a few shots go in, and that certainly helped. Usually, it’s a game of runs. You get off to a big lead, and ok, here they come, but it just kept separating and separating. Credit to our guys, for playing good basketball, and not letting up, on both sides of the floor.”