No. 18 UVA men’s basketball crushes No. 12 Clemson 85-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team jumped out to a 20-3 lead, and never let up, as the 18th ranked Cavaliers crushed #12 Clemson 85-50 on Saturday night in South Carolina.
UVA shot 60.7 percent from the field (34-of-56), and led by as many as 39 points.
They made 15-of-27 shots from three-point range (55.6 percent), including a run of nine-straight three-pointers in the second half.
“Being a part of any type of run like that, it’s very fun to play,” says Sam Hauser. “When things are going your way like that, it’s very contagious. I think guys coming off the bench, and even guys on the floor at the time, once they saw other people making shots, I think it gave them more confidence to shoot and take good shots. So, I think overall it was just a great offensive performance by us.”
Tomas Woldetensae says, “It’s unbelievable. It’s fun, it’s engaging, everybody’s cheering from the bench. Energy just flows out of your body, like, it’s just a happy moment.”
Five different players scored in double-figures for the ‘Hoos, including a game-high 14 from both Hauser and Woldetensae.
Head coach Tony Bennett says, “I thought we ran good offense. They were really aggressive, defensively. They were into us, and we had to make some hard, tough plays. Saw a few shots go in, and that certainly helped. Usually, it’s a game of runs. You get off to a big lead, and ok, here they come, but it just kept separating and separating. Credit to our guys, for playing good basketball, and not letting up, on both sides of the floor.”
Jay Huff had 12 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high five assists.
Trey Murphy III scored 13 points, while Kihei Clark had 12 points and five assists.
The Cavaliers have had five players reach double-digits in scoring in three of the last four games, after previously only accomplishing the feat twice during Tony Bennett’s tenure.
Freshman Reece Beekman scored eight points, and dished out a career-high six assists against the Tigers.
Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against NC State on Wednesday.
