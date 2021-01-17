International flights will soon require negative COVID-19 tests to travel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Passengers flying into the United States will soon be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before being admitted.
Starting January 26th, all flights headed into the country will require a negative test from within three days of travel. Although this won’t affect the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) too much, the airport says it’s still doing all it can to maintain a safe environment for passengers.
“The cleanliness of the airport has always been our top priority and 2020 just gave us that extra boost that we needed to make sure that it’s spotless all the time,” CHO’s Marketing Specialist Stewart Key said.
Key says the airport is prepared to welcome back passengers when each one is ready.
