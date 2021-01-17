GO Start-Up Program to help hopeful entrepreneurs start a business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Are you thinking about starting a business, but not sure how to start? The Minority Business Program in Charlottesville can help.
The group is now taking applications for the GO Start-Up training program, a four-week entry level class for entrepreneurs to test their business idea. Participants will receive a certified business license by the end of the program, as well as up to $1,500 to cover start-up costs.
“You come in with an idea. We help you create that idea and flesh out all the details and then you’ll develop the program,” said Hollie Lee of Charlottesville’s Office of Economic development. “You’ll register with the state and the local government in which you live, and you’ll have a actual business when you walk out.”
Applications for the program are due January 29. Lee said the program is competitive, due to the virtual nature of this year’s program. Only 10 applicants will be chosen for this round of the program, but there will be another opportunity to apply the in the spring.
