Emmanuel Episcopal Church celebrates member’s 100th birthday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At Emmanual Episcopal Church in Greenwood, when one of its members turns 100 years old during a pandemic, the congregation does what it can to celebrate.
“I don’t care whether I live or die after this,” Frances Young said. “It can’t be better, so why bother?”
Born in 1921, Frances Young has been attending the church since she was a baby.
“This is the best birthday present,” she said. “I’ve never had such a present in my life.”
To celebrate her 100th trip around the sun, the church’s congregation came together to celebrate in what has become typical COVID-19 fashion: a car parade, one that Frances never saw coming.
“Every week we do a birthday prayer and so when Frances turned 100 it seemed like the natural thing to do for us to figure out how to throw a party in a safe distance,” church Rector John Thomas said.
The congregation and Thomas say every member has a role in the church whether you’re too young to walk, or even if you are hitting the century mark.
“Every person is a child of God here [and] everybody has their own story, their own journey in their own life and Frances’s is really rich one,” Thomas said.
Young has built up quite the reputation in her many years at the church.
“She is amazingly sharp, she is a snappy dresser, and she loves people and she’s got a really devoted family,” Thomas said.
Young even has a secret or two about how to live to see 100.
“The key is to have a loving family and I’m blessed with all my family,” she said.
