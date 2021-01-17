Chilly Sunday, dry and sunny for the work week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We will feel an abrupt cool down this weekend thanks to the strong cold front Friday. Plan for a cold start to the morning Sunday, with temperatures eventually creeping up to the mid to upper 40s by midday.
After the rain/mini snow flurries on Saturday, high pressure comes in to our south, giving us more mild days ahead. We are set to have quite the dry spell through the rest of the week. Lots of mostly sunny and partly sunny days through the work week so grab your sunglasses.
7 Day forecast:
Today: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to the low 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday: Partly sunny, with highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.