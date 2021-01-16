Winter Farmer’s Market continues into fourth consecutive year at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The winter weather isn’t stopping the Winter Market at IX Art Park this year.
Every Saturday through the winter season, vendors will be on site for the fourth year of the Winter Farmer’s Market. Market Central, a co-sponsor of the winter market says this market will roll right into the spring season of the farmers market at IX Art Park.
“The IX Art Park just stayed open,” Chair of Market Central Cecile Gorham said. “From the Winter Market we just extend it right into the season and the vendors and the customers really liked it so we just decided to go ahead and continue on with that model this year and we’re going to go through the whole season.”
The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.