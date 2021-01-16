Weekend winds, potential PM showers expected as cold front moves in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect blustery winds from the west as strong cold front will crosses the Mid-Atlantic region. Breezy behind the front for Saturday, clear skies in the morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, along with with a few passing afternoon rain and or snow showers. A colder, but more seasonable weekend. Next week looks dry to start. The end of next week may bring some precipitation our way.