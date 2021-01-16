Weekend winds, potential PM showers expected as cold front moves in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect blustery winds from the west as strong cold front will crosses the Mid-Atlantic region. Breezy behind the front for Saturday, clear skies in the morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, along with with a few passing afternoon rain and or snow showers. A colder, but more seasonable weekend. Next week looks dry to start. The end of next week may bring some precipitation our way.
Saturday: Dense fog advisory in the morning with below freezing temperatures makes for potential hazardous driving conditions. Be cautious! Early sun and clear skies, then mostly cloudy, breezy, passing PM rain and or snow showers toward Harrisonburg, Madison and Culpepper. Clearing into the night. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain and or snow showers possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.
