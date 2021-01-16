UVA wrestling drops ACC opener 23-9 against No. 4 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia wrestling team lost its ACC opener 23-9 against No. 4 NC State on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Wolfpack won seven of the ten weight classes, and they won their 18th consecutive match, dating back to last season.
Louie Hayes (133), Jake Keating (165), and Jay Aiello (197) all earned decisions for the ‘Hoos.
Aiello has won his match in 23 consecutive dual matches, dating back to the 2019 season.
His last loss in a dual was January 12, 2019, to then No. 9 Tom Sleigh of Virginia Tech.
The ‘Hoos will be back on the mats against the 8th ranked Hokies next Friday in Blacksburg.
